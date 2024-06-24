Mr Yoshiki Takeuchi was appointed Deputy Secretary-General in November 2021. His portfolio includes the strategic direction of the OECD policy on Employment, Labour and Social affairs, Education, Skills, Well-being, Inclusion, Sustainability and Equal Opportunities, Financial and Enterprise Affairs along with the Centre for Entrepreneurship, SMEs, Regions and Cities. He also represents the OECD at the Financial Stability Board and guides OECD work with the Asia-Pacific region.



Mr Takeuchi has had a distinguished career over nearly four decades at the Japanese Ministry of Finance. Prior to joining the OECD, he served as Special Advisor to Japan’s Minister of Finance. He was Vice-Minister for International Affairs (2019-2020), Director-General of the International Bureau (2016-2019) and has held other senior positions including as Deputy Minister in many international fora such as G7, G20, IDA and International Monetary and Finance Committee.



Mr Takeuchi has a wealth of experience in the field of international economy and finance. He worked closely with international organisations including the IMF, the World Bank, the Asian Development Bank and other regional development institutions. He also led Japan’s G20 Presidency finance team with a particular focus on digital taxation, quality infrastructure investment, capital flow management and global imbalances.



Mr Takeuchi holds a B.A. in Law from University of Tokyo, a MPhil in Economics from University of Oxford and conducted research at Chatham House.