Mary Beth Goodman took up duties as Deputy Secretary-General on 4 April 2024, bringing with her extensive expertise and leadership experience in economic development, trade, anti-corruption, and democratic governance around the world.



As Deputy Secretary-General, Ms Goodman is responsible for the environment, public governance, and development portfolios of the OECD. This will include responsibility for sustainable development, climate finance and anti-corruption.



From 2021 to 2023, she was the United States Coordinator for Global COVID Response and Health Security, having previously served as Special Assistant to President Barack Obama and Senior Director for Development and Democracy at the US National Security Council.



Ms Goodman has also been a leader in civil society, co-founding an organisation to investigate links between corruption, kleptocracy, and human rights abuses in Africa. Prior, she had a distinguished career in the Foreign Service, serving in diplomatic roles in Pakistan, Mali, and Washington, D.C.



Before her diplomatic career, she practiced international trade law, participating in free trade agreement negotiations and advising on trade compliance matters.