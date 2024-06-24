Ingrid Barnsley, an Australian national, took up her duties as Chief of Staff of the OECD Secretary-General on 1 April 2022. Her portfolio includes the Office of the Secretary-General, New Approaches to Economic Challenges Seminar Series (NAEC) and Strategic Foresight.





Ingrid served as Deputy Director of the OECD Environment Directorate from 15 July 2021, during which time she has coordinated the Horizontal Project on Climate and Economic Resilience and the International Programme for Action on Climate (IPAC), as well as supporting the development of the whole of Organisation strategy on climate and the Inclusive Framework on Carbon Pricing.





She previously held the positions of Deputy Head, then Head of Human Resources Management (2016-2021), during which time she oversaw numerous reforms in the areas of HR and staff integrity policies, including the establishment of the OECD ethics function. Prior to joining the OECD, Ingrid served at the International Energy Agency (2007-2016), where her roles included Senior Counsellor in the Energy Economics and Investment Office, Head of the International Partnerships and Initiatives Unit overseeing multilateral engagement and relations with the G7 and G20, Interim Chief Legal Counsel, Special Advisor to the Executive Director and Secretariat of the IEA Governing Board, and Energy and Environment Analyst.





Ingrid began her career as an Associate in climate change and environmental markets with global law firm Baker & McKenzie, and as a team leader reporting on environmental negotiations for the International Institute for Sustainable Development. She teaches at Tokyo University Graduate School of Public Policy and in the Department of International and Comparative Politics at the American University of Paris. An Australian and French national, Ingrid holds a Doctorate in Public International Law and a Masters in International Relations from Oxford University, where she studied as a Rhodes Scholar, as well as a Bachelors Degree in Law and a Bachelors Degree in Political Science from the University of New South Wales.