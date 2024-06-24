Fabrizia Lapecorella, an Italian national, took up her duties as Deputy Secretary-General of the OECD on 3 April 2023. Her portfolio includes Tax Policy and Administration, Environment, Statistics and Data, Development and the coordination of the Inclusive Forum on Carbon Mitigation Approaches across the OECD.

Ms Lapecorella has previously served as the Director-General of Finance in the Italian Ministry of Economy and Finance from June 2008 to November 2022. In this role she was responsible for tax policy, domestic European and international finance policy, governance of the Italian tax agencies, coordination of the information technology infrastructure serving the Italian Tax Administration and the administrative services for the Italian tax judicial system. Prior to this she held various positions in the Italian Ministry of Economy and Finance.

Throughout 2022, Ms Lapecorella also served as the Chair of the OECD’s Committee on Fiscal Affairs, having served as a member of the Committee Bureau since 2012 and as the Deputy Chair of the Committee between 2017 and 2021. She also served as a member of the Steering Group of the OECD/G20 Inclusive Framework on Base Erosion and Profit Shifting from 2016 to 2022.

Ms Lapecorella holds a degree in Economics from the University of Bari as well as a PhD in Economics from the Universtiy of York. She has taught courses in public finance, among others, at the University of Bari since 2004.