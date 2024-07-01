Ms. Josée Fecteau is the Director for Legal Affairs. She took up her duties on 11 December 2020. Apart from her management duties, she oversees the provision of legal advice to the Organisation on a wide range of administrative and governance matters. She also supervises the legal support delivered to OECD directorates, management and bodies in the production of the Organisation’s policy outputs.

Ms. Fecteau joined the Directorate of Legal Affairs of the OECD in 1995, serving over the years as Director ad interim, Deputy-Director, Head of the Administrative and Budgetary Matters Division and Senior Legal Adviser.

Ms. Fecteau, who is a Canadian national, began her career as a legal assistant to the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Canada and as a lawyer in a leading Montreal law firm. In 1991, she initiated her career with international organisations in the General Legal Affairs' Division of the FAO Legal Office, in Rome.

Ms. Fecteau holds degrees in civil law (B.C.L) and common law (LL.B) from McGill University, Canada, as well as a Masters in Law (LL.M) from the University of Cambridge, U.K.