Deputy Director

Nadim Ahmad

Nadim Ahmad is Deputy Director at the OECD Centre for Entrepreneurship, SMEs, Regions and Cities (CFE), helping to drive momentum in the development of integrated policies that look holistically at people, places and firms, and, in doing so, better policies for better lives, and resilient and sustainable economic growth.

Biography
