Nadim Ahmad

In his role, Mr Ahmad provides intellectual leadership and quality control to ensure that the OECD is at the forefront of policy thinking in the domains covered by CFE. Mr Ahmad joined the OECD in 2000. Before joining CFE in 2020, he worked in the OECD’s Statistics and Data Directorate, where he led international efforts to better account for globalisation, entrepreneurship and business performance, and, in particular, the role of MNEs and SMEs in global value chains, and the OECD’s Directorate for Science Technology and Innovation, where he developed the OECD’s first estimates of carbon dioxide emissions embodied in international trade.

Prior to joining the OECD, Mr Ahmad worked in the UK’s office for National Statistics (1996-2000) and the UK’s Ministry of Finance (1993-1996).