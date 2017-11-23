Skip to main content
OECD
Open menu
OECD
back
Close menu
Close menu
Danish
Publications
Danmark: National sundhedsprofil 2017
Danmark: National sundhedsprofil 2017
Report
More info
More info
Close
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264285132-da
Authors
OECD, European Observatory on Health Systems and Policies
Tags
Denmark
Health
State of Health in the EU
23 november 2017
Available in:
dansk
English
dansk
Cite this publication
Select a language
Close
English
dansk
Apply
Cancel
Cite this content as:
Close
OECD/European Observatory on Health Systems and Policies (2017),
Danmark: National sundhedsprofil 2017
, OECD Publishing, Paris,
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264285132-da
.
Share
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
In the same series
Report
Danmark: National sundhedsprofil 2023
27 januar 2024
Report
Danmark: National sundhedsprofil 2021
13 januar 2022
Report
Danmark: National sundhedsprofil 2019
28 november 2019
Related publications
Report
Danmark: National sundhedsprofil 2023
27 januar 2024
Report
Kræftlandeprofil: Danmark 2023
1 februar 2023
Report
Danmark: National sundhedsprofil 2021
13 januar 2022
Report
Danmark: National sundhedsprofil 2019
28 november 2019
Report
OECD360: Danmark 2015
31 marts 2015
Go to top