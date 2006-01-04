This book presents the results of a peer review of the Czech Republic's environmental policies and programmes. It systematically covers air, water, and waste management; nature and biodiversity management; the environmental/economic interface; the enviornmental/social interface; and international co-operation. It includes extensive statistical information as well as specific recommendations in each of the topics covered.
OECD Zpráva o politice, stavu a vývoji životního prostøedí: Česká Republika 2005
OECD Environmental Performance Reviews