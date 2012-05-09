Skip to main content
OECD
OECD
Arabic
Publications
Towards New Arrangements for State Ownership in the Middle East and North Africa
Towards New Arrangements for State Ownership in the Middle East and North Africa
(Arabic version)
Report
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264176072-ar
Authors
OECD
Tags
Middle East and North Africa
Industry, business and entrepreneurship
Governance
Economy
Finance and investment
Corporate governance
Financial markets
٩ مايو ٢٠١٢
Available in:
العربية
English
العربية
English
العربية
OECD (2012),
Towards New Arrangements for State Ownership in the Middle East and North Africa: (Arabic version)
, OECD Publishing, Paris,
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264176072-ar
.
