Skip to main content

Overcoming Barriers to Administrative Simplification Strategies

Guidance for Policy Makers (Arabic version)
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264084599-ar
Authors
OECD
Tags

Select a language

English
français
العربية

Cite this content as:

OECD (2010), Overcoming Barriers to Administrative Simplification Strategies: Guidance for Policy Makers (Arabic version), ARADO, Cairo, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264084599-ar.
Go to top