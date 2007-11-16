Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

OECD Principles of Corporate Governance 2004 (Chinese version)

Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264064966-zh
Authors
OECD
Tags

Select a language

English
français
العربية
Deutsch
español
日本語
português
slovenščina
српски
中文

Cite this content as:

OECD (2007), OECD Principles of Corporate Governance 2004 (Chinese version), China Financial and Economic Publishing House, Beijing, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264064966-zh.
Go to top