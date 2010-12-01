Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Ensuring Environmental Compliance

Trends and Good Practices (Chinese version)
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9787511103338-zh
Authors
OECD
Tags
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français
中文

Cite this content as:

OECD (2010), Ensuring Environmental Compliance: Trends and Good Practices (Chinese version), Chinese Environmental Science Press, Beijing, https://doi.org/10.1787/9787511103338-zh.
Go to top