Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Addressing the Tax Challenges of the Digital Economy

(Chinese version)
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264237858-zh
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD/G20 Base Erosion and Profit Shifting Project

Select a language

English
français
Deutsch
한국어
中文

Cite this content as:

OECD (2015), Addressing the Tax Challenges of the Digital Economy: (Chinese version), State Taxation Administration, Yangzhou, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264237858-zh.
Go to top