Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

跨国企业与税务机关 转让定价指南 2017

Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/fd95e782-zh
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Transfer Pricing Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises and Tax Administrations

Select a language

English
français
čeština
Deutsch
español
Türkçe
中文

Cite this content as:

OECD (2020), 跨国企业与税务机关 转让定价指南 2017, OECD Publishing, Paris/CTPH, Beijing, https://doi.org/10.1787/fd95e782-zh.
Go to top