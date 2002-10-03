Skip to main content

In Search of Results

Performance Management Practices (Ukrainian Version)
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264065086-uk
Authors
OECD
Tags

Cite this content as:

OECD (2002), In Search of Results: Performance Management Practices (Ukrainian Version), OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264065086-uk.
Go to top