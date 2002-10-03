OECD governments are in search of results. Improved performance of the public sector is a central factor in maintaining welfare of individuals and the competitiveness of the economy. A results focus promotes accountability and is a key element in creating and maintaining confidence in government. Performance management is the key aspect of public sector reforms of many OECD Member countries. Performance management encompasses a set of reforms under which public organisations are given increased managerial autonomy in exchange for accountability for results. They are required to define objectives and targets, and measure and report actual results. Performance information is used to improve public priority setting and programmes. Relationships within the public sector and between the government and the public are based on clearer accountability for performance. This publication describes and analyses performance management developments in ten OECD countries: Australia, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Sweden, the United Kingdom and the United States. It demonstrates that while a wide range of approaches and instruments has been developed there is considerable convergence in the way they are used.