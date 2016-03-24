Skip to main content
OECD
Open menu
OECD
back
Close menu
Close menu
Turkish
Publications
Model Tax Convention on Income and on Capital: Condensed Version 2014 (Turkish version)
Model Tax Convention on Income and on Capital: Condensed Version 2014 (Turkish version)
Report
More info
More info
Close
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264255265-tr
Authors
OECD
Tags
Taxation
Tax treaties
OECD model tax convention on income and on capital
Model Tax Convention on Income and on Capital: Condensed Version
24 Mart 2016
Available in:
Türkçe
English
français
العربية
Türkçe
Cite this publication
Select a language
Close
English
français
العربية
Türkçe
Apply
Cancel
Cite this content as:
Close
OECD (2016),
Model Tax Convention on Income and on Capital: Condensed Version 2014 (Turkish version)
, Turkish Revenue Administration, Ankara,
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264255265-tr
.
Share
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Go to top