Skip to main content

OECD Principles of Corporate Governance 2004 (Slovenian version)

Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264062221-sl
Authors
OECD
Tags

Select a language

English
français
العربية
Deutsch
español
日本語
português
slovenščina
српски
中文

Cite this content as:

OECD (2009), OECD Principles of Corporate Governance 2004 (Slovenian version), Socius d.d., Ljubljana, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264062221-sl.
Go to top