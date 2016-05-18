Slovak Republic: Better Co-ordination for Better Policies, Services and Results

This review analyses public governance in the Slovak Republic and provides recommendations to support ongoing comprehensive public administration reform. The analysis is structured around five key areas: the centre of government’s capacity to steer and lead policy development and implementation; analytical and evaluation capacities; human resources management and civil service; e-government; transparency and integrity in the public administration. The review identifies two main themes running through these five areas: The first is the need for more effective whole-of-government co-ordination of strategy-setting and implementation, led by the centre of government. The second is the need to generate and use evidence more effectively when making decisions.