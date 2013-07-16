Skip to main content
OECD
Open menu
OECD
back
Close menu
Close menu
Russian
Publications
Addressing Base Erosion and Profit Shifting (Russian version)
Addressing Base Erosion and Profit Shifting (Russian version)
Report
More info
More info
Close
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264201262-ru
Authors
OECD
Tags
Taxation
Base erosion and profit shifting (BEPS)
16 июля 2013
Available in:
русский
English
français
Deutsch
español
日本語
português
русский
Cite this publication
Select a language
Close
English
français
Deutsch
español
日本語
português
русский
Apply
Cancel
Cite this content as:
Close
OECD (2013),
Addressing Base Erosion and Profit Shifting (Russian version)
, OECD Publishing, Paris,
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264201262-ru
.
Share
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Related publications
Report
Action Plan on Base Erosion and Profit Shifting (Russian version)
10 апреля 2014
Go to top