Skip to main content

Reforma învățământului preuniversitar în România

Consolidarea sistemelor de conducere, de evaluare și de sprijin
Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/943c9230-ro
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Education Policy Perspectives
Download PDF

Select a language

English
română

Cite this content as:

OECD (2024), “Reforma învățământului preuniversitar în România: Consolidarea sistemelor de conducere, de evaluare și de sprijin”, No. 92, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/943c9230-ro.
Go to top