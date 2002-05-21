Interest in sustainable development and awareness of the international dimension of environmental problems, have stimulated governments to track and chart environmental progress and its links with economic conditions and trends. This publication presents leading environmental indicators from the OECD Core Set and thus contributes to measuring environmental performance and progress towards sustainable development. Organised by issues such as climate change, air pollution, biodiversity, waste or water resources, this book provides essential information for all those interested in sustainable development.
Rumo a um Desenvolvimento Sustentável
Indicadores Ambientais