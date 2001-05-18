Skip to main content

Recomendação do conselho relativa às linhas directrizes que regem A protecção dos consumidores no contexto do comércio electrónico

Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264065802-pt
Authors
OECD
Tags
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français
dansk
Deutsch
español
suomi
magyar
italiano
日本語
한국어
Nederlands
norsk
polski
português
slovenčina
svenska

Cite this content as:

OECD (2001), Recomendação do conselho relativa às linhas directrizes que regem A protecção dos consumidores no contexto do comércio electrónico, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264065802-pt.
Go to top