This handbook offers government officials practical assistance in strengthening relations between government and citizens. It combines a brief review of basic concepts, principles, concrete examples of good practice, tools (including new information and communication technologies) as well as tips from practice. The approach and activities shown in this handbook support and complement formal institutions of democracy, and strengthen the democratic process. FURTHER READING Citizens as Partners: Information, Consultation and Public Participation in Policy-making
O cidadão como parceiro
Manual da OCDE sobre informação, consulta e participação na formulação de políticas públicas