Polish
Publications
Polska: Profil systemu ochrony zdrowia 2017
Polska: Profil systemu ochrony zdrowia 2017
Report
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264285378-pl
Authors
OECD, European Observatory on Health Systems and Policies
Tags
Poland
Health
State of Health in the EU
23 listopada 2017
Available in:
polski
English
polski
OECD/European Observatory on Health Systems and Policies (2017),
Polska: Profil systemu ochrony zdrowia 2017
, OECD Publishing, Paris,
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264285378-pl
.
