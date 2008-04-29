Skip to main content
Polish
OECD Reviews of Tertiary Education Poland
OECD Reviews of Tertiary Education Poland
(Polish version)
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264065550-pl
Oliver Fulton, Paulo Santiago, Charles Edquist, Elaine El-Khawas, Elsa Hackl
Poland
Education and skills
Education access, participation and progression
Education financing
Education organisation and governance
Teachers and educators
OECD Reviews of Tertiary Education
29 kwietnia 2008
polski
Fulton, O. et al. (2008),
OECD Reviews of Tertiary Education Poland: (Polish version)
, Ministry of Science and Higher Education, Poland, Warsaw,
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264065550-pl
.
