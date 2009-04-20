Skip to main content
OECD
Open menu
OECD
back
Close menu
Close menu
Dutch
Publications
Trends Shaping Education - 2008 Edition
Trends Shaping Education - 2008 Edition
(Dutch version)
Report
More info
More info
Close
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264063839-nl
Authors
OECD
Tags
Education and skills
Education access, participation and progression
Trends Shaping Education
20 april 2009
Available in:
Nederlands
English
français
Nederlands
中文
Cite this publication
Select a language
Close
English
français
Nederlands
中文
Apply
Cancel
Cite this content as:
Close
OECD (2009),
Trends Shaping Education - 2008 Edition: (Dutch version)
, KPC Groep, AL ’s Hertogenbosch,
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264063839-nl
.
Share
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Go to top