Dutch
Publications
België: Landenprofiel Gezondheid 2019
Report
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/e5559793-nl
Authors
OECD, European Observatory on Health Systems and Policies
Tags
Belgium
Health
State of Health in the EU
28 november 2019
Available in:
Nederlands
English
français
Nederlands
Cite this publication
Cite this content as:
OECD/European Observatory on Health Systems and Policies (2019),
België: Landenprofiel Gezondheid 2019
, OECD Publishing, Paris/European Observatory on Health Systems and Policies, Brussels,
https://doi.org/10.1787/e5559793-nl
.
