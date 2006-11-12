Skip to main content
OECD
Open menu
OECD
back
Close menu
Close menu
Latvian
Publications
Managing Conflict of Interest in the Public Sector
Managing Conflict of Interest in the Public Sector
A Toolkit (Latvian version)
Report
More info
More info
Close
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264065123-lv
Authors
OECD
Tags
Governance
Public employment and management
Trust and democracy
Anti-corruption and integrity
12 novembris 2006
Available in:
latviešu
English
français
български
čeština
eesti
latviešu
Cite this publication
Select a language
Close
English
français
български
čeština
eesti
latviešu
Apply
Cancel
Cite this content as:
Close
OECD (2006),
Managing Conflict of Interest in the Public Sector: A Toolkit (Latvian version)
, Corruption Prevention and Combating Bureau, Riga,
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264065123-lv
.
Share
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Related publications
Report
Efektīvas strīdu izšķiršanas tiešsaistē attīstība Latvijā
11 janvāris 2024
Go to top