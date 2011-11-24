Skip to main content
OECD
Open menu
OECD
back
Close menu
Close menu
Lithuanian
Publications
Improving School Leadership, Volume 1
Improving School Leadership, Volume 1
Policy and Practice (Lithuanian version)
Report
More info
More info
Close
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264167995-lt
Authors
Beatriz Pont, Deborah Nusche, Hunter Moorman
Tags
Education and skills
Education leadership
Teachers and educators
24 lapkričio 2011
Available in:
lietuvių
English
français
español
eesti
lietuvių
Cite this publication
Select a language
Close
English
français
español
eesti
lietuvių
Apply
Cancel
Cite this content as:
Close
Pont, B., D. Nusche and H. Moorman (2011),
Improving School Leadership, Volume 1: Policy and Practice (Lithuanian version)
, Education Supply Center, Vilnius,
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264167995-lt
.
Share
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Related publications
Report
Švietimas Lietuvoje, Šalių švietimo politikos apžvalgos
16 spalio 2019
Go to top