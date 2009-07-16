Skip to main content
OECD
Open menu
OECD
back
Close menu
Close menu
Korean
Publications
Test No. 440: Uterotrophic Bioassay in Rodents
Test No. 440: Uterotrophic Bioassay in Rodents
A short-term screening test for oestrogenic properties (Korean version)
Report
More info
More info
Close
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264079847-ko
Authors
OECD
Tags
Environment
Chemical safety and biosafety
Testing of chemicals
OECD Guidelines for the Testing of Chemicals, Section 4
16 7월 2009
Available in:
한국어
English
français
한국어
Cite this publication
Select a language
Close
English
français
한국어
Apply
Cancel
Cite this content as:
Close
OECD (2009),
Test No. 440: Uterotrophic Bioassay in Rodents: A short-term screening test for oestrogenic properties (Korean version)
, National institute of Food and Drug Safety Evaluation, Seoul,
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264079847-ko
.
Share
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Go to top