Korean
Publications
Schools for 21st-Century Learners
Schools for 21st-Century Learners
Strong Leaders, Confident Teachers, Innovative Approaches (Korean version)
Report
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264254176-ko
Authors
Andreas Schleicher
Tags
Education and skills
Learning environment
Education leadership
Teachers and educators
International Summit on the Teaching Profession
14 3월 2016
Available in:
한국어
English
français
한국어
slovenščina
Schleicher, A. (2016),
Schools for 21st-Century Learners: Strong Leaders, Confident Teachers, Innovative Approaches (Korean version)
, Korean Educational Development Institute, Seoul,
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264254176-ko
.
