Skip to main content

의류 및 신발 부분의 책임있는 공급망을 위한 OECD 실사지침

Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/a5758bc6-ko
Authors
OECD
Tags

Select a language

English
français
বাংলা
Deutsch
español
ខ្មែរ
한국어
polski
português
Tiếng Việt
中文

Cite this content as:

OECD (2022), 의류 및 신발 부분의 책임있는 공급망을 위한 OECD 실사지침, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/a5758bc6-ko.
Go to top