Making Mental Health Count
Making Mental Health Count
The Social and Economic Costs of Neglecting Mental Health Care (Korean version)
Report
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264250550-ko
Authors
Emily Hewlett, Valerie Moran
Tags
Health
Chronic diseases
Mental health
OECD Health Policy Studies
5 1월 2016
Available in:
한국어
English
한국어
Hewlett, E. and V. Moran (2016),
Making Mental Health Count: The Social and Economic Costs of Neglecting Mental Health Care (Korean version)
, OECD/Korea Policy Centre, Seoul,
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264250550-ko
.
