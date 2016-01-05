Skip to main content

Making Mental Health Count

The Social and Economic Costs of Neglecting Mental Health Care (Korean version)
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264250550-ko
Authors
Emily Hewlett, Valerie Moran
Tags
OECD Health Policy Studies

Select a language

English
한국어

Cite this content as:

Hewlett, E. and V. Moran (2016), Making Mental Health Count: The Social and Economic Costs of Neglecting Mental Health Care (Korean version), OECD/Korea Policy Centre, Seoul, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264250550-ko.
Go to top