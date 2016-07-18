Skip to main content

Making Dispute Resolution Mechanisms More Effective, Action 14 - 2015 Final Report

(Korean version)
Report

https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264261648-ko
OECD
OECD/G20 Base Erosion and Profit Shifting Project

OECD (2016), Making Dispute Resolution Mechanisms More Effective, Action 14 - 2015 Final Report: (Korean version), Deloitte Anjin LLC., Seoul, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264261648-ko.
