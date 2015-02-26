Skip to main content

ICTs and the Health Sector

Towards Smarter Health and Wellness Models (Korean version)
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264231221-ko
Authors
OECD
Tags
Download PDF

Select a language

English
한국어

Cite this content as:

OECD (2015), ICTs and the Health Sector: Towards Smarter Health and Wellness Models (Korean version), OECD/Korea Policy Centre, Seoul, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264231221-ko.
Go to top