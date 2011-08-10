Skip to main content
OECD
OECD
Korean
Handbook on Deriving Capital Measures of Intellectual Property Products
Handbook on Deriving Capital Measures of Intellectual Property Products
(Korean version)
Report
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264124196-ko
Authors
OECD
Tags
Economy
Regional, rural and urban development
Governance
Finance and investment
Multi-level governance
Financial markets
Future of work
Economy and society
10 8월 2011
한국어
English
한국어
English
한국어
OECD (2011),
Handbook on Deriving Capital Measures of Intellectual Property Products: (Korean version)
, Statistics Korea, Daejeon,
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264124196-ko
.
