This book outlines practices in OECD countries to promote equity in education, that is, to address the needs of students with disabilities, learning difficulties and social disadvantages. It includes a comprehensive set of statistics on the different categories of students and indicators of equity. The analysis is based on both quantitative and qualitative data provided by 28 OECD countries and a number of provinces.
Equity in Education
Students with Disabilities, Learning Difficulties and Disadvantages (Korean version)