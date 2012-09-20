Skip to main content

Divided We Stand

Why Inequality Keeps Rising (Korean version)
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264184855-ko
Authors
OECD
Tags

Select a language

English
français
한국어

Cite this content as:

OECD (2012), Divided We Stand: Why Inequality Keeps Rising (Korean version), OECD/Korea Policy Centre, Seoul, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264184855-ko.
Go to top