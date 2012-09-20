Skip to main content
OECD
Open menu
OECD
back
Close menu
Close menu
Korean
Publications
Divided We Stand
Divided We Stand
Why Inequality Keeps Rising (Korean version)
Report
More info
More info
Close
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264184855-ko
Authors
OECD
Tags
Society
Inclusion and equality
Social mobility and equal opportunity
20 9월 2012
Available in:
한국어
English
français
한국어
Cite this publication
Select a language
Close
English
français
한국어
Apply
Cancel
Cite this content as:
Close
OECD (2012),
Divided We Stand: Why Inequality Keeps Rising (Korean version)
, OECD/Korea Policy Centre, Seoul,
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264184855-ko
.
Share
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Go to top