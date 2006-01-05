Skip to main content
Teachers Matter (Japanese version)

Attracting, Developing and Retaining Effective Teachers
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264022157-ja
OECD
Education and Training Policy

OECD (2006), Teachers Matter (Japanese version): Attracting, Developing and Retaining Effective Teachers, National Institute for Educational Research. Department for International Research and Cooperation, Tokyo, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264022157-ja.
