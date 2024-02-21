Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

文化と地域発展： 最大限の成果を求めて 地方政府、 コミュニティ、ミュージアム

向けのガイド
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/bd0b6074-ja
Authors
OECD, International Council of Museums
Tags
OECD Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED) Papers

Select a language

English
français
Ελληνικά
español
italiano
日本語
한국어
polski
português

Cite this content as:

OECD/ICOM (2024), “文化と地域発展： 最大限の成果を求めて 地方政府、 コミュニティ、ミュージアム: 向けのガイド”, No. 2019/07, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/bd0b6074-ja.
Go to top