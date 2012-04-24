Skip to main content

Model Tax Convention on Income and on Capital: Condensed Version 2010

(Hungarian version)
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264178724-hu
Authors
OECD
Tags
Model Tax Convention on Income and on Capital: Condensed Version

Select a language

English
français
español
magyar
polski

Cite this content as:

OECD (2012), Model Tax Convention on Income and on Capital: Condensed Version 2010: (Hungarian version), Training Center of the Hungarian Chamber of Auditors, Budapest, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264178724-hu.
Go to top