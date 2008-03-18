Skip to main content
OECD
Open menu
OECD
back
Close menu
Close menu
Croatian
Publications
Sample Tasks from the PISA 2000 Assessment
Sample Tasks from the PISA 2000 Assessment
Reading, Mathematical and Scientific Literacy (Croatian version)
Report
More info
More info
Close
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789537556044-hr
Authors
OECD
Tags
Education and skills
Student performance (PISA)
Reading literacy
Mathematics literacy
Science literacy
PISA
18 ožujka 2008
Available in:
hrvatski
English
Deutsch
español
hrvatski
Cite this publication
Select a language
Close
English
Deutsch
español
hrvatski
Apply
Cancel
Cite this content as:
Close
OECD (2008),
Sample Tasks from the PISA 2000 Assessment: Reading, Mathematical and Scientific Literacy (Croatian version)
, National Centre for External Evaluation of Education, National PISA Centre, Croatia, Zagreb,
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789537556044-hr
.
Share
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Go to top