Skip to main content

Promise and Problems of E-Democracy

Challenges of Online Citizen Engagement (Croatian version)
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264094956-hr
Authors
OECD
Tags

Select a language

English
français
hrvatski

Cite this content as:

OECD (2012), Promise and Problems of E-Democracy: Challenges of Online Citizen Engagement (Croatian version), OKSIMORON, Center for foreign languages, education and translation, Zagreb, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264094956-hr.
Go to top