Croatian
Promise and Problems of E-Democracy
Promise and Problems of E-Democracy
Challenges of Online Citizen Engagement (Croatian version)
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264094956-hr
OECD
Governance
Trust and democracy
Public policymaking
17 prosinca 2012
hrvatski
English
français
hrvatski
English
français
hrvatski
OECD (2012),
Promise and Problems of E-Democracy: Challenges of Online Citizen Engagement (Croatian version)
, OKSIMORON, Center for foreign languages, education and translation, Zagreb,
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264094956-hr
.
