Skip to main content

OECD Economic Surveys: Israel 2011

(Hebrew version)
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264128910-he
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Economic Surveys: Israel

Select a language

English
français
עברית

Cite this content as:

OECD (2011), OECD Economic Surveys: Israel 2011: (Hebrew version), Ministry of Finance, Israel, Jerusalem, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264128910-he.
Go to top