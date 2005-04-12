Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Insertar a los Jóvenes en los Negocios

Retos de Política para las Habilidades Emprendedoras de la Juventud
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264031531-es
Authors
OECD
Tags
Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED)

Select a language

English
français
español

Cite this content as:

OECD (2005), Insertar a los Jóvenes en los Negocios: Retos de Política para las Habilidades Emprendedoras de la Juventud, Fundacion E, México, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264031531-es.
Go to top