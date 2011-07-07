Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Educación Superior en el Desarrollo Regional y Urbano: La Región del Bío-Bío, Chile 2010

Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264075900-es
Authors
OECD, The World Bank
Tags
Higher Education in Regional and City Development
Download PDF

Select a language

English
español

Cite this content as:

OECD/The World Bank (2011), Educación Superior en el Desarrollo Regional y Urbano: La Región del Bío-Bío, Chile 2010, Bio Bio Regional Agency for Innovation and Productive Development, Concepcion, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264075900-es.
Go to top