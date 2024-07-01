Skip to main content
South East Europe Digital Transformation

Digital transformation can spur innovation, generate efficiencies and improve services, and in doing so boost growth. However, digital technologies change the nature and structure of organisations, markets and communities, and raise concerns about equity and inclusion. The six Western Balkans economies are advancing their digital transformation agendas by transforming their public administrations into user-centric public services using digital technologies and are making progress on the accessibility and transparency of public sector data. However, low digital literacy remains prevalent and threatens to deepen a digital divide and slow down the digital transition.

