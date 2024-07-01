For almost twenty five years, the OECD South East Europe Regional Programme (SEERP) has been assisting the six Western Balkan economies in embracing the digital transition for governments, businesses, and the broader society through the Western Balkans Competitiveness Outlook and SME Policy Index assessments, as well as the related policy dialogue and peer exchanges. The digital transition is at the forefront of these assessments and is captured through several dedicated chapters, both thematically and horizontally.

Building on OECD’s extensive experience in shaping digitalisation of public policies for the Western Balkan economies, the SEERP actively engages in transformative digital projects to foster innovation and sustainability in the region. The work involves analytical assessments, capacity building and knowledge sharing activities that support the swift progression of SMEs in the region towards digital and green transition in line with OECD standards.

· Accelerating SMEs’ digital and green transition in Western Balkans. This project will address pressing issues identified in previous work and catalyse positive change in the SME landscape in the six Western Balkan economies, driving a sustainable and digitally empowered future. The project is financed by Croatia and will run throughout 2024-2026.

· Strengthening Innovation and Digitalisation of SMEs in Bosnia and Herzegovina. This project will seek to create a policy environment that supports the technological and digital transformation of businesses, as well as their internationalisation in Bosnia and Herzegovina. It will also focus on strengthening the ecosystem of business support services and on providing policy support for their monitoring and evaluation. The project is implemented as part of EU4DigitalSME, a multi-donor action jointly co-financed by the European Union and the German Federal Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development, until end July 2024.