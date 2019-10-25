Skip to main content
Yours inclusively? Income mobility in Ireland, 10 years of tax record microdata

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/f3df1668-en
Seán Kennedy, David Haugh, Brian Stanley
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Kennedy, S., D. Haugh and B. Stanley (2019), “Yours inclusively? Income mobility in Ireland, 10 years of tax record microdata”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1578, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/f3df1668-en.
