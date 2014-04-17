Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Would a Growth Slowdown in Emerging Markets Spill Over to High-income Countries?

A Quantitative Assessment
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jz5m89p82d8-en
Authors
Patrice Ollivaud, Elena Rusticelli, Cyrille Schwellnus
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Ollivaud, P., E. Rusticelli and C. Schwellnus (2014), “Would a Growth Slowdown in Emerging Markets Spill Over to High-income Countries?: A Quantitative Assessment”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1110, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jz5m89p82d8-en.
Go to top