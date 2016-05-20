Skip to main content
Work, train, win: work-based learning design and management for productivity gains

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jlz6rbns1g1-en
Authors
Viktoria Kis
Tags
OECD Education Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Kis, V. (2016), “Work, train, win: work-based learning design and management for productivity gains”, OECD Education Working Papers, No. 135, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jlz6rbns1g1-en.
